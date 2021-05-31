Senator Gillibrand proposes making I-81 jobs local

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has proposed making I-81 jobs local.

She suggested a law that would require at least half of the workers on the $2 billion project to be hired from Syracuse. The bill would also guarantee at least one third of new infrastructure contracts go to minority, women, or veteran-owned businesses.

Gillibrand proposed something similar in 2019, but it failed to advance in the Republican-controlled senate. Right now, Democrats hold the majority in both parts of Congress.