SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator John W. Mannion has announced that he is officially launching his re-election campaign for 2022.

Senator Mannion kicked off his campaign with a rally and petitioning drive in his childhood neighborhood of Tipperary Hill at the Now and Later located at 620 Ulster St. Syracuse on Sunday, March 6 at 11 a.m.

“From the classrooms of West Genesee to the halls of government in Albany, I have gratefully served the families and interests of Central New York for my entire life. I’m running for re-election and asking for your vote because I love this community. I’m fighting for every penny from Albany to rebuild our infrastructure, protect our environment and drinking water, equip our schools, and attract new companies and good jobs.”

Senator Mannion is running to represent voters in the new 52nd Senate District encompassing parts of the City of Syracuse, Salina, Liverpool, Manlius, Dewitt, Geddes, Camillus, Clay, Marcellus, Skaneateles, Van Buren, and Elbridge in Onondaga County; and the City of Auburn, Owasco, and Sennett in Cayuga County.