Senator John Mannion, Syracuse Mayor unveil algal bloom detection program on Skaneateles Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator John Mannion and Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh have announced an algal bloom detection and rapid remediation pilot program for Skaneateles Lake.

The effort will be to combat Harmful Algal Blooms and protect Syracuse’s drinking water infrastructure, tourism, and quality of life that revolve around Skaneateles Lake. The project will be funded with $100,000 from the state.

“I thank Senator Mannion for securing the funds to make this pilot program possible. With success, it can significantly improve our ability to identify and respond to lake conditions. We are pleased to again partner with Skaneateles Lake Association and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in implementing the program.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Skaneateles Lake has seen many harmful algal blooms in recent years, with a large one in 2017 threatening the public drinking water supply. The program will focus on the most vulnerable areas of the lake to algal blooms, including Country Club, Lourdes, and the Northern End public swimming area, which is near the city’s drinking water intake pipe.

The detection system incorporates technologies ranging from dock and boat-based sensors to satellite imagery. If an algal bloom is detected, sensors will trigger the remediation system, which includes a dock-mounted device that uses air bubbles to kill cyanotoxins that cause the blooms.