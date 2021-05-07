Senator Mannion announces new jobs program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Senator John Mannion announced a new jobs program on Friday, with the goal of boosting the professional workforce that cares for intellectually and developmentally disabled New Yorkers.

The program is in partnership with Access CNY and Onondaga Community College.

Funding Mannion secured through the state budget will support tuition credits, better salaries, mentoring, and paid internships to recruit and retain new individuals into the direct service professionals program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area