SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Senator John Mannion announced that help is on the way for those worried about the invasive water chestnuts on Seneca River, pledging $100,000 to combat them.

Water chestnuts hinder flood mitigation efforts and harms tourism and recreational boat traffic.

“Every year of my twenty-eight years in the classroom I taught my students about the importance of protecting our natural resources. As a policymaker, I continue to make environmental issues a top priority – particularly combatting and eradicating invasive species like water chestnuts and Harmful Algae Blooms. The eradication of invasive water chestnuts in New York waterways, including the Seneca River, will be a multi-year effort across state and local government,” said Senator Mannion.

Senator Mannion has previously advocated for these environmental resources in state budgets, and has secured millions in the past to help combat harmful algae blooms on Skaneateles Lake.

“The CNNY Group of Sierra Club thanks Senator John Mannion for securing $100,000 towards eradication of the highly aggressive non-native aquatic plant, water chestnut, that has become widespread in the rivers of Central New York. Having an advocate for the environmental issues of Central New York is most appreciated by Sierra Club,” said Rhea Jezer, Chair, Political Committee, CNNY Group, Atlantic Chapter Sierra Club.

“Water chestnuts have been an ongoing and severe problem for the Seneca River. This invasive species poses a serious threat to native aquatic plants and aquatic life and is a hazard for residents recreating on the river. Increased funding is essential to adequately combat Water Chestnuts and protect the Seneca River. We thank Senator Mannion for his commitment to protecting the environment and eradicating invasive Water Chestnuts in the Seneca River,” said Hanna Walier, CNY Program Coordinator for Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

The $100,000 for Water Chestnut eradication will support the Onondaga County Office of the Environment’s five year water chestnut mitigation and eradication plan. The state is matching the county’s pledge.