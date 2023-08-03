Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Today, August 3, New York Senator Charles Schumer announced that over 19,000 members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local One Chapter, based in Upstate New York, had pension payments returned as they received $764 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The pension restoration will aid families in Buffalo, Syracuse, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and other parts of Upstate New York, according to Schumer.

Members of the UFCW Local One worked at food manufacturers such as Gianelli Sausage in Syracuse and Sahlen’s Hot Dogs in Buffalo, as well as with grocery store chains like Tops Supermarkets.

The American Rescue Plan was passed back in March 2021 as a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Schumer said these workers were victims of a pension system that collapsed following the 2008 financial crisis, and now “UFCW members and their families can finally have the financial security they deserve.”