Senator Schumer hopes government will declare Central New York a ‘tech hub,’ with $100 million in funding

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On a visit to the City of Syracuse’s first major factory built in decades, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will support Central New York’s bid to be one of 60 U.S cities to be declared a “technology hub” by the federal government.

Schumer brought Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves to visit JMA Wireless’s new 5G manufacturing facility on the site of the old Coyne Textiles Monday.

JMA Wireless, which has its first location on Henry Clay Boulevard, will open its Syracuse location in 30 days. The facility will produce the technology needed to power smart phones.

Schumer says he hopes it’s the start of many high tech factories to be built in Syracuse or Central New York.

Schumer said he supports the Onondaga County Executive’s proposal to build a chip fabrication plant in the White Pines area of the Town of Clay.

Schumer also says he’s working to get Central New York on a list of finalists to be declared a “tech hub” by the federal government, which comes with $100 million in funding.