Senator Schumer visits CNY to unveil new restaurant relief fund

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Senator Charles Schumer was at the Brasserie Bar and Bistro, where he announced a new restaurant relief fund. It is molded from the RESTAURANTS Act, which will provide $25 billion in grants to the restaurant industry.

Schumer said the restaurant grant assistance is included in the next COVID relief bill and will be administered by the Small Business Administration.

HAPPENING NOW: 48 hours after closing the impeachment trial and for the first time as Senate Majority Leader, @SenSchumer is in @OnondagaCounty with legislation to support struggling small businesses. pic.twitter.com/uVvrIbFxrV — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 15, 2021

“Central New York’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, burning our beloved restaurant industry,” said Senator Schumer. “Restaurants and bars are the heartbeat of our Main Streets and sadly are on life support as the first to make sacrifices and close for the sake of public. It’s time for the federal government to whip up some federal dollars and finally serve the restaurants that have served our communities for years.”

Schumer added, “It’s one of my highest priorities to move Central New York’s restaurants to the front burner and dish out relief ASAP to keep both the restaurant industry and the Syracuse’s economy cooking.”

Schumer said the federal aid would aim to provide a lifeline to struggling restaurants and help recuperate some of the industry’s significant revenue losses. The new restaurant relief fund will be designed to provide flexible grants that can be used to cover payroll, mortgages or rent, set up for outdoor seating, PPE, paid leave, food and other supplies, or debt and other expenses. Food service or drinking establishments, including caterers, brewpubs, taprooms, and tasting rooms, that are not part of an affiliated group with more than 20 locations will be eligible.