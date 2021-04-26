Senator Schumer visits Syracuse University to discuss investment in Syracuse tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a stop at Syracuse University on Monday where he talked about a plan to increase Syracuse’s tech economy.

The plan would increase U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development. It would also increase workforce training to keep the U.S. competitive with China and other countries.

Senator Schumer said these investments could help lead to the creation of new jobs and jump-start innovation in Central New York. He plans to introduce the bill in the coming weeks.

“It will include my endless frontier act and emergency funding to implement incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and research and development. This is more than $160 billion over the next ten years,” said Senator Schumer

The senator said Central New York could become one of the locations to build chips. If that happens, that would bring in jobs to the area.