Senator Schumer working to save Auburn Doubledays: ‘I’m calling Major League Baseball’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The top ranking Democrat in the United States Senate is going to bat for the Auburn Doubledays.

Senator Chuck Schumer is strongly opposed to a reported plan from Major League Baseball to restructure the minor leagues.

It’s been reported MLB would dramatically reduce or significantly restructure the number of Upstate franchises that share an affiliation with a Major League club.

Specifically, it appears Major League Baseball is planning to take 42 teams that are currently affiliated with Major League teams and strip those organizations of their affiliations.

According to the same reports, those teams would then be reassigned to compete in a newly formed lower-caliber independent league, called the Dream League.

It also indicates that MLB’s current proposal would eliminate the Major League affiliations of four teams across New York State: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Batavia Muckdogs, Auburn Doubledays, and Staten Island Yankees.

Senator Schumer says it would drastically alter the business plans of the Tri-City Valleycats, Hudson Valley Renegades, and Brooklyn Cyclones.

Schumer tells NewsChannel 9, “Here’s what I would say to the folks in Auburn and all of Central New York. First, Major League Baseball comes to us for certain things and now we’re coming to them. Second, I don’t think Major League Baseball wants to get everyone all upset with them and third, I’m going to try my best.”

He says the current MLB Commissioner, Rob Manfred, is from Rome, N.Y., and should understand the importance of minor league baseball to Upstate communities.

“And I am going to demand that Major League Baseball not do a thing with these minor league teams until talk to the community, talk to the team owners, talk to me and come up with a solution we all like,” Schumer says.

The Auburn Doubledays ownership issued this statement.

“Over the past several weeks, multiple media outlets have written stories about the reduction of Minor League baseball teams for the 2021 season, which would include the Auburn Doubledays and 41 other clubs throughout the United States. MLB and MiLB are still early in the negotiations, and thus, nothing has been finalized and may not be for quite some time. Although MLB has stated publicly that their main concerns are facility standards, club travel and proximity to an MLB affiliate, the Auburn Doubledays currently meets MLB’s facility standards and has good travel within the New York Penn League. We recognize the press surrounding this is hard to ignore, but want to stress that it will be business as usual for the 2020 season for the Auburn Doubledays and we have a strong hope that the Auburn Doubledays will be part of this community for many more years to come.”

For this season, the Doubledays just put millions of dollars into upgrades at Falcon Park in Auburn, including Field Turf and renovated clubhouses.

