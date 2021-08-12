Senator Schumer’s announcement of a $4 million grant is a perfect pitch for National Baseball Hall of Fame

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves the chamber just after the Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week so lawmakers can send it to President Joe Biden for his signature. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer hit a home run for New York State tourism when he announced a more than $4 million grant for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The grant will provide financial support to help the HOF recover from the pandemic and knock it out of the park for baseball lovers who come to visit. Schumer said live venues and cultural institutions were among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.

Cultural institutions like museums were added into the Save Our Stages bill following Schumer’s effort to include them in the final deal to pass the Save Our Stages act.