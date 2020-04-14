NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Veteran State Senator Jim Seward has been released from the hospital. The good news comes just days after he was taken out of the ICU as his condition improved.
On March 30th, Seward’s office announced the senator was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Seward was released from Albany Medical Center and will recuperate at home. His district includes parts of Cortland, Chenango, Cayuga, and Tompkins counties and announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. He is also fighting the return of cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2016.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- No injuries in rollover crash on Fly Road
- Senator Seward released from the hospital
- 80 million people to get stimulus checks this week
- NYS unemployment system trying to dig out from an avalanche of applications
- Storm Team Academy: Warm and cold fronts
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App