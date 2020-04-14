Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Senator Seward released from the hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Veteran State Senator Jim Seward has been released from the hospital. The good news comes just days after he was taken out of the ICU as his condition improved.

On March 30th, Seward’s office announced the senator was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Seward was released from Albany Medical Center and will recuperate at home. His district includes parts of Cortland, Chenango, Cayuga, and Tompkins counties and announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. He is also fighting the return of cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2016.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected