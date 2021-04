ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Major League Baseball All-Star game and draft have switched locations.

They will no longer be held in Georgia with the league objecting to the state’s swettping voting law changes.

Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for the game to happen in New York, Tweeting the following:



Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia's voters AND its economy.



Georgia Republicans should be ashamed.



We would welcome @MLB to come to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote. https://t.co/ozf9XbP9Y9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2021

Officials have not yet announced a new venue.