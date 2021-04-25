Senator to introduce legislation to stop police rehiring fired cops

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Senator has announced he will be introducing legislation to stop police officers who have been fired or resigned during disciplinary proceedings being rehired in another jurisdiction. Speaking at a National Action Network event on Saturday, Senator Brian Benjamin outlined the proposal saying: “we as legislators have a job to do, we need to bring accountability to the police in this country.”

Senator Benjamin also said officers who have pending criminal charges will also be unable to resign and be rehired, while directly referencing Kim Potter who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

“We need to get rid of all the bad cops so we can now and once and for all have a system where cops actually protect and serve and we can not do that with bad cops in the system and the blue wall protecting them for generation after generation.” Sen. Brian Benjamin

Senator Brian Benjamin Unveils New Legislation Around Policing at NAN House of Justice https://t.co/tjJyU1qgkB — Senator Brian Benjamin (@NYSenBenjamin) April 24, 2021

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who was also speaking at the event, and New York City Council member Francisco Moya, will also be jointly introducing the legislation at city level.