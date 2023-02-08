SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Find yourself taking pictures of wildlife in your free time?

Well, if your photos were taken at restored habitats along the Onondaga Lake shoreline, you can submit them for the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps photography exhibit!

The exhibit will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center along the southwest lakeshore in Geddes.

You have until March 1, 2023, to submit your photos!

The photograph submission form must accompany the photographs and it can be found HERE.

Photo submission rules:

You can send a maximum of 10 photos

Send them to montezuma@audubon.org

The images may be .tif or .jpg files

Must be exactly 16” x 20” at 300 dpi.

“Since 2012, thousands of community members have joined the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps as environmental stewards of Onondaga Lake. We are proud to celebrate over a decade of leading restoration projects that have improved wildlife habitat in the Onondaga Lake watershed. The Corps seeks to inspire stewards of Onondaga Lake and its watershed through a hands-on, experience-based program that offers citizens and organizations the opportunity to participate in activities that help restore and sustain Onondaga Lake and its value as an Important Bird Area.” Chris Lajewski, director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps.

According to Audubon, Onondaga Lake became a priority Audubon Important Bird Area in 1998 and was subsequently adopted by Honeywell, Montezuma Audubon Center, and Onondaga Audubon because of its value to thousands of waterfowl and dozens of Bald Eagles during the winter months. The Important Bird Area program serves as a catalyst for achieving bird conservation.

Honeywell has restored about 90 acres of wetlands, and about 1.1 million native plants are being planted as a part of the Onondaga Lake Parkway cleanup. The area is home to 270 wildlife species, including 200 identified bird species.

You can call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.