SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Find yourself taking pictures of wildlife in your free time?
Well, if your photos were taken at restored habitats along the Onondaga Lake shoreline, you can submit them for the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps photography exhibit!
The exhibit will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center along the southwest lakeshore in Geddes.
You have until March 1, 2023, to submit your photos!
The photograph submission form must accompany the photographs and it can be found HERE.
Photo submission rules:
- You can send a maximum of 10 photos
- Send them to montezuma@audubon.org
- The images may be .tif or .jpg files
- Must be exactly 16” x 20” at 300 dpi.
According to Audubon, Onondaga Lake became a priority Audubon Important Bird Area in 1998 and was subsequently adopted by Honeywell, Montezuma Audubon Center, and Onondaga Audubon because of its value to thousands of waterfowl and dozens of Bald Eagles during the winter months. The Important Bird Area program serves as a catalyst for achieving bird conservation.
Honeywell has restored about 90 acres of wetlands, and about 1.1 million native plants are being planted as a part of the Onondaga Lake Parkway cleanup. The area is home to 270 wildlife species, including 200 identified bird species.
You can call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org with questions.