Over 4 inches of rainfall in Syracuse; the heaviest rain is now over

(WSYR-TV) — A prolonged period of rain, some of it heavy, infused with the tropical remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, has resulted in flooding in parts of Central New York.

Rainfall in many parts of the area has exceeded 1 inch with parts of the area seeing more than 5 inches of rainfall.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 4.12″ of rain has fallen in Syracuse at Hancock Airport.

Avoid Horan Road as there is about a foot of standing water. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/az0VlGM3cT — Camillus Police (@camilluspolice) August 19, 2021

The heavy rain is moving off to the north and east of CNY Thursday morning.

Please pass along any flood reports or pictures of flooding in your area.