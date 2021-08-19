Over 4 inches of rainfall in Syracuse; the heaviest rain is now over

Flooding in Village Green Thursday morning. Courtesy Robert Silver Jr.

(WSYR-TV) — A prolonged period of rain, some of it heavy, infused with the tropical remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, has resulted in flooding in parts of Central New York.

Rainfall in many parts of the area has exceeded 1 inch with parts of the area seeing more than 5 inches of rainfall.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 4.12″ of rain has fallen in Syracuse at Hancock Airport.

The heavy rain is moving off to the north and east of CNY Thursday morning.

Please pass along any flood reports or pictures of flooding in your area.

