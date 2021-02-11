Send your heartfelt thanks to healthcare workers this Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Joseph’s Health Foundation is asking the community to send Valentine’s Day cards to its frontline health care workers.

This is all part of the foundation’s Hearts for Health Care Heroes initiative. The foundation said that this is “the community’s chance to say thank you and honor the Health Care Heroes who have steadfastly upheld their professional promise to serve as a compassionate healing presence.”

St. Joseph’s frontline colleagues continue to amaze me every day. They have been caring for thousands of patients and their families during this historical COVID-19 pandemic. These heroes have glowingly demonstrated courage, skills, and safety measures as they have assisted so many during these unprecedented times. Vincent Kuss — Vice President for Development at the St. Joseph’s Health Foundation

Children and adults are asked to send in thank you notes and cards by Feb. 12.

Cards should be mailed to the following address:

St. Joseph’s Health Foundation

973 James St.

Syracuse, NY 13203

Be sure to include Hearts for Health Care Heroes on the envelope. The cards will be delivered to St. Joe’s frontline staff during the week of Valentine’s Day.