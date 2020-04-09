Seneca County hosts community-wide ‘drive-thru’ food distribution days

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca County is partnering with Foodlink and the Ovid Federated Church to help community members.

The community-wide food distributions will supply households with a 25 pound box of emergency food in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

There are some requirements in order to receive help.

• Pre-registration is required! Please call 315-539-1705. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• This will be a drive-thru model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with the first name and the last name of registration and confirmation number in the window facing out for staff to see. The confirmation number will be given over the phone during registration.

• Please have the trunk cleaned out so the box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

The drive-thru food distributions will be held on Friday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seneca County Office Building located at 1 Dipronio Drive in Waterloo and on Tuesday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at South Seneca Central School located at 7263 Main Street in Ovid.