Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Seneca County hosts community-wide ‘drive-thru’ food distribution days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Seneca County_1529595813529.jpg.jpg

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca County is partnering with Foodlink and the Ovid Federated Church to help community members.

The community-wide food distributions will supply households with a 25 pound box of emergency food in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

There are some requirements in order to receive help.

• Pre-registration is required! Please call 315-539-1705. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• This will be a drive-thru model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper with the first name and the last name of registration and confirmation number in the window facing out for staff to see. The confirmation number will be given over the phone during registration.

• Please have the trunk cleaned out so the box of emergency food can be put into it.  Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times. 

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.  

The drive-thru food distributions will be held on Friday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seneca County Office Building located at 1 Dipronio Drive in Waterloo and on Tuesday, April 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at South Seneca Central School located at 7263 Main Street in Ovid.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected