Seneca County issues permits for demolition to resume

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chair of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors told NewsChannel 9 that permits have been issued to the Cayuga Nation so that demolition and cleanup can resume.
The county will monitor the work to ensure compliance with the issued permits.
It was this past Saturday that an ice cream stand, a school and a convenience store and gas station were demolished on Cayuga Nation property.
This came after the nation’s leader, Clint Halftown, said he used tribal law to seize and demolish several buildings connected to a separate group called the Unity Council.
