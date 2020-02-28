Seneca County issues permits for demolition to resume

In this Feb. 22, 2020. photo, two men stand near a partially demolished building on the Cayuga Indian Nation in Seneca Falls, N.Y. A leadership dispute within the Cayuga Indian Nation took a stunning turn over the weekend when nation leader Clint Halftown sent bulldozers to demolish a working daycare center, store, schoolhouse and other buildings controlled by tribe members who oppose his authority, drawing condemnation from local and federal officials who called the action domestic terrorism. Halftown has not responded to requests for an interview. (Spencer Tulis/Finger Lakes Times via AP)

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chair of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors told NewsChannel 9 that permits have been issued to the Cayuga Nation so that demolition and cleanup can resume.

The county will monitor the work to ensure compliance with the issued permits.

It was this past Saturday that an ice cream stand, a school and a convenience store and gas station were demolished on Cayuga Nation property.

This came after the nation’s leader, Clint Halftown, said he used tribal law to seize and demolish several buildings connected to a separate group called the Unity Council.

