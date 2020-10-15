Seneca County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug takeback event October 24

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a drug takeback event on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus.

During the event, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs can be turned in for destruction. The service is free and anonymous.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can always drop unwanted drugs off at the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center in Romulus, or at the Seneca County Office Building in Waterloo.