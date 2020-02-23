Seneca County Board requests federal marshals assist with dispute within Cayuga Indian Nation

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting on Sunday after several buildings were destroyed on Cayuga Nation property in Seneca Falls Saturday morning.

After a public comment period, the board deliberated and voted to approve three actions on how to move forward with the matter.

1.) The Seneca County Board of Supervisors calls upon federal representatives, Senator Charles Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Thomas Reed to freeze all federal funds to the Cayuga Indian Nation until the Nation leadership complies with local laws including administrative regulations and addressing all public safety concerns.

2.) Board of Supervisors requests deployment of federal marshals in place of the Cayuga Indian Nation law enforcement to prevent further violence and possible loss of life through the actions of the Cayuga Indian Nation.

3.) Board of Supervisors calls upon the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York to investigate and take appropriate actions with regard to the recent conduct of the Cayuga Indian Nation occurring in Seneca County.

The Code Enforcement Department will follow-up with the Cayuga Indian Nation about any possible permits and violations.

Background information detailing Saturday’s events:

The Cayuga Nation, led by Clint Halftown, seized properties and destroyed several buildings along State Route 89 in Seneca Falls early Saturday morning.

The decision to demolish buildings came after years of dispute between the Clint Halftown leadership and the Unity Council, another faction within the Cayuga Nation, over who controlled the property along State Route 89.

After the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs confirmed Halftown as the recognized representative of the Cayuga Nation, Halftown formed a Cayuga Nation Police force.

With a signed search warrant from a Cayuga Nation judge, the Cayuga Nation Police arrived at the Cayuga Lake Trading gas station around 2:00 a.m. and detained about 8 Native American adults.

Then using heavy equipment, members of Cayuga Nation under Clint Halftown’s leadership destroyed several buildings along State Route 89 in Seneca Falls.

Some of the buildings destroyed include the Cayuga Lake Trading gas station, the Cayuga Sugar Shop, the Ogwaksada’ Daycare and the Gayogoho:no’ School House.

The Seneca Falls Police Department was made aware earlier in the week that the “takeover” would happen, and they coordinated with other agencies to set up “Special Reponse Teams,” to monitor the situation. The Seneca Falls Police Department was not taking sides in the conflict, they were primarily looking out for the public’s safety.

Members of Cayuga Nation were at the scene Saturday evening with signs protesting Clint Halftown’s leadership.

Cayuga Nation under Clint Halftown’s leadership posted the press release below defending it’s actions.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, which handles government-to-government relationships with Indian tribes, sent the following statement to NewsChannel 9:

The Department is aware of reports that the Cayuga Nation recently conducted a demolition of buildings on property owned in fee by the tribe. There are further reports that some persons on that property may have been detained by employees of the tribe. The Department is further aware that in a press release of February 22, 2020, the Nation defended its actions as a justifiable exercise of tribal law. The United States does not hold title in trust to any property on behalf of the Cayuga Nation, nor is any property recorded as federally restricted title, rather all real property owned by the tribe is owned in fee status. With regard to such fee land the Department has no administrative responsibilities, thus any action to demolish buildings did not require Department approval or even awareness. The Department recognizes that federal law limits its authority to intervene in intra-tribal matters. However, detention of individuals on fee land, even tribal members alleged to be in violation of tribal law, can raise serious questions of state and federal jurisdiction. The Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and will work with federal, state, and local law enforcement as appropriate. The Department is continuing to gather information and consider options for appropriate action in the event that the Cayuga Nation violated applicable law or the civil liberties of individuals. The U.S. Department of the Interior

The destruction of buildings happened just one day after an announcement said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued housing assistance grants to Native American tribes including $287,984 to Cayuga Nation.

