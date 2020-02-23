Seneca County supervisors schedule special meeting to discuss Cayuga Nation & potential legal action

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting to discuss actions taken by the Cayuga Nation on February 22.

Early Saturday morning several buildings in Seneca Falls, including an ice cream stand and the Cayuga Lake Trading Store gas station were seized by the Cayuga Nation and partially demolished.

In a statement, the Cayuga Nation said they were taking back properties that were seized from them in 2014.

The meeting announcement was posted on the Seneca County website Saturday evening and lists potential litigation as the purpose.

The meeting at the Seneca County Office Building in Waterloo is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

An executive session is anticipated, at which point cameras will likely not be allowed.