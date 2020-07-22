Seneca Estates community coming together to get rid of water chestnuts

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s an invasive species many Central New Yorkers may have encountered while on the water: Water chestnuts. And the problem only continues to grow on the Seneca River.

The week of July 20, neighbors within the community and those who work for the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District are volunteering to clear up the marina that sits in the middle of the estates.

“Well if we don’t take care of it, it’s just going to deteriorate and this is part of the feature of the Seneca Estates, having the marina and the tennis courts and the pond,” said Carole Kline, a Seneca Estates resident.

You may recognize the water chestnut by the green leaves it creates, which float at the top of the water. But attached to those leaves are roots, sometimes 20 feet long, which are connected to the water chestnut at the bottom of the structure and usually, the lake. Those with the OSWCD say each chestnut could create up to 20 plants.

It’s a problem the community within Seneca Estates decided to tackle at a meeting back in January. The man in charge of the operation, Jon Vermilyea, rallied up 25 volunteers to spend a few days clearing up the river. In doing so, Vermilyea said he’s met a lot of people and gotten to know his community on another level.

“It’s one thing to listen to somebody say something needs to be done, but when you see people actually step up and says ‘I’ll help out,’ that’s rewarding,” Vermilyea said.

The cleanup is also the first time the OSWCD has worked with the community to pull water chestnuts.

“I feel like a lot of the public doesn’t know about invasive species and having the community come together for something like that is a really cool thing,” Elizabeth Kelsey-Gossard, Water Chestnut Crew Leader for OSWC.

On Saturday, the largest group of volunteers will come out to the Seneca Estate Marina to help out.

Following the cleanup, those with OSWCD are bringing the water chestnuts to a local farm just down the road, Emmi Farms. It’ll be used to help replenish the soil and grow next season’s crop.

