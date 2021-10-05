Seneca Falls man arrested after police say he groped an incapacitated person

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Seneca Falls has been arrested after police say he forcibly touched someone who was incapacitated.

The incident happened on September 2, and Seneca Falls Police say David G. Brownell, 58 subjected a person to unwanted sexual contact while they were physically helpless. According to police, Brownell was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Forcible Touching.

Brownell was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

An order of protection was requested for the victim, police say.