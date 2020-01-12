Seneca Falls man arrested after tailgating patrol vehicle, says police

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Seneca Falls man was arrested Saturday for allegedly tailgating a Waterloo police vehicle.

Officers in Seneca Falls said the driver Ryan Jacobson, 36, failed to comply when they tried to pull him over on West Bayard Street, fled the scene and led them on a brief chase.

According to Seneca Falls Police, Jacobson lost control of his vehicle on Center Street and ended up in someone’s yard.

Jacobson was arrested without incident and charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing, failure to comply and various other charges.

Jacobson was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, January 27 at 8:00 a.m.

The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by New York State Police, the Waterloo Police Department, New York State Park Police and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.