Seneca Falls man fights with woman, gets chased several times by police

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Seneca Falls man is facing nearly 20 charges after fighting with a woman in a hotel parking lot and repeatedly getting chased by police.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Seneca County 911 Center received a call reporting a physical domestic dispute in a hotel parking lot.

When police arrived, they found the female victim still there. The male suspect, Michael Greco, 28, had already left the scene.

When interviewing the female victim, Greco had returned to the scene. Police tried to make contact, but he fled in his vehicle.

Greco then led police on a two-mile chase on State Route 5 before police stopped for safety reasons.

A short time later, Greco was found traveling northbound on Gravel Road and police tried to stop him again. He allegedly failed to stop for police “again and again,” until police stopped chasing him for safety reasons.

Following an investigation at the scene, police left to find Greco. Around 2:50 p.m., police received another call that stated Greco had returned to the hotel parking lot.

Greco’s New York State Parole Officer responded along with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

After the parole officer made contact, Greco placed his vehicle in reverse and backed up, running over the parole officer’s foot and causing several fractures.

Greco allegedly fled the scene again, failing to comply with police. A short chase started with members of the Waterloo and Seneca Falls Police Departments.

The chase ended after Greco failed to make a turn, left the roadway and hit a utility pole. He was taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were observed or reported as a result of the chase.

Greco has been charged with the following:

One count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree

One count of coercion in the third degree

One count of petit larceny

One count of menacing in the second degree with a weapon

One count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident

One count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Two counts of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree

One count of unlawful fleeing a police officer causing serious physical injury

One count of driving in the center turning lane

One count of passing a red signal

Three counts of passing in a no passing zone

Four counts of reckless driving

Two counts of crossing hazard markings

One count of speed in zone

Two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign

One count of passing on the right

One count of unsafe speed

One count of no seatbelt

One count of assault on a peace/police officer

Greco was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he will wait for arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.

The parole officer who was injured was taken to Geneva General Hospital where he was treated and released.

In addition to the listed charges above, Greco is also being held for violating his parole.