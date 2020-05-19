Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Seneca Falls man injured in ATV crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Seneca County_1518030029130.jpg.jpg

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Seneca Falls man was injured in an ATV crash.

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department and North Seneca Ambulance responded to Ovid Street for an ATV crash just after 11 p.m. Monday. Cody Sabol, 25, of Seneca Falls, was riding an ATV through a field when he hit a drainage ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Sabol was flown to Upstate University Hospital with injuries to his head, face, and abdomen. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected