Seneca Falls man injured in ATV crash

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Seneca Falls man was injured in an ATV crash.

The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department and North Seneca Ambulance responded to Ovid Street for an ATV crash just after 11 p.m. Monday. Cody Sabol, 25, of Seneca Falls, was riding an ATV through a field when he hit a drainage ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Sabol was flown to Upstate University Hospital with injuries to his head, face, and abdomen. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.