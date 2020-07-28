Seneca Falls PD establishes ‘Exchange Safe Zone’

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca Falls Police Department now has an Exchange Safe Zone outside of the department, located at 130 Ovid Street.

The zone consists of parking spaces marked with special signage, and there is video surveillance 24-hours a day.

The zone was created as a place where people can meet safely to complete online transactions.

Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind when conducting such transactions: