Seneca Falls PD establishes ‘Exchange Safe Zone’

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca Falls Police Department now has an Exchange Safe Zone outside of the department, located at 130 Ovid Street.
The zone consists of parking spaces marked with special signage, and there is video surveillance 24-hours a day.
The zone was created as a place where people can meet safely to complete online transactions.
Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind when conducting such transactions:
- Only do transactions with local buyers/sellers
- Do not go to conduct a transaction alone
- Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details
- Insist on meeting in a public area like our safe transaction zone
- Do not go into someone else’s house and do not allow them into yours
- Complete the transaction during daylight hours
- Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles and jewelry
- Only use cash or money orders to complete your transactions
- Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, it probably is
- If somebody is unwilling to come to the police department to do a transaction, it is perhaps not a legitimate transaction.
