Seneca Falls preparing for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ festival

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People in Seneca Falls are gearing up for one of the biggest weekends of the year.
Starting Friday, December 13, the town will celebrate the anniversary of the classic holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place in a fictitious town called Bedford Falls, which many say is inspired by Seneca Falls. This weekend there will be special appearances from some of the actors from the film as well as other guest speakers.
There will also be the 11th annual “It’s a Wonderful Run” 5K on Saturday afternoon.
