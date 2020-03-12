Senior living facility prohibits all unnecessary visitors until further notice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the largest healthcare facilities in Onondaga County is now prohibiting all unnecessary visitors.

Based on the new federal COVID-19 guidelines, as of Thursday morning, Loretto enforced even stricter visitor protocol.

Until further notice, unnecessary visitors will be allowed into an Loretto facilities.

It was a tough decision Loretto had to make, but the healthcare and adult-living facility stressed that it was one in the best interest of residents, family members and staff.

However, those who must enter Loretto facilities, including staff, must complete a health screening before traveling through any of the buildings.

Loretto wants family and friends to know that this decision is only temporary.

We all know that this is very difficult for family members. They love to be here visiting their loved one everyday if they could. We appreciate their patience. We have ways for them to be in touch. We can connect them through technology, and ask for their patience and cooperation and understanding. And know that we have the best interest of their loved one at heart and making these decisions, that’s what’s most important to us is there safety. Julie Sheedy, Loretto Chief Marketing Officer

In the midst of flu season, Loretto already had strict visitor guidelines in place. Those who have traveled to countries with widespread COVID-19 and/or were feeling ill or showing any symptoms were asked to stay home.

Loretto says they will be providing residents with iPads and other forms of technology so they can remain in touch with family and friends.

The Leadership Team is meeting every day to stay on top of the latest developments of the coronavirus.

Loretto is also making sure they have enough supplies in case the coronavirus makes its way to Onondaga County.

The facility is following COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and New York State Health Department.