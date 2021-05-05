Senior recreation activities returning to Syracuse community centers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Good news for senior citizens. Recreation activities for seniors will resume on Monday, May 17 at Syracuse community centers.

“For the last year, our seniors have missed out on the social connection they feel when visiting our senior centers,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “Safely restarting senior programming allows a sense of normalcy for everyone as we continue to move forward.”

Senior activities and classes will be offered beginning Monday, May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bob Cecile Community Center, located at 174 West Seneca Turnpike, and at the Magnarelli Community Center, located at 2300 Grant Boulevard.

Seniors MUST register in advance online and a schedule of planned activities and classes can be found at Syracuse.recdesk.com under senior programs.

If you have questions, you can call the location you are interested in Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bob Cecile Center: (315) 473-2678

Magnarelli Community Center: (315) 473-2673

The following health and safety precautions will be taken: