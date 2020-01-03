Sentencing for NXIVM leader adjourned indefinitely

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Sentencing for the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM is adjourned indefinitely.

Keith Raniere was supposed to be sentenced on January 17 after he was found guilty on all charges this past summer, including Racketeering and Sex Trafficking involving the cult’s activities.

Raniere faces life in prison when he is eventually sentenced.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9