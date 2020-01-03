Sentencing for NXIVM leader adjourned indefinitely

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Sentencing for the convicted leader of the sex cult NXIVM is adjourned indefinitely.

Keith Raniere was supposed to be sentenced on January 17 after he was found guilty on all charges this past summer, including Racketeering and Sex Trafficking involving the cult’s activities.

Raniere faces life in prison when he is eventually sentenced.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected