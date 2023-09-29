(WWTI) – Today is a special day for everyone’s favorite zoom, zoom juice, today is National Coffee Day.

The history of coffee goes back to 15th century Yemen. However, Europeans, got their first taste about 100 years later — with Venice at the forefront. Local clergy actually condemned coffee when it came to Venice in 1615. Pope Clement VIII was asked to intervene eventually, he decided to taste the beverage for himself before deciding and found the drink so satisfying that he gave it papal approval. Leading to Mainland Europe’s first official coffeehouse opening up in Venice around 1645.

In the U.S., if it weren’t for the Boston Tea Party in 1773, Americans may still be drinking tea. When the colonies revolted against King George III’s hefty tea tax, coffee took its place. In the mid 1800’s, James Folger successfully introduced coffee to gold miners in California. Returning to San Francisco in 1865, Folger became a full partner of The Pioneer Steam Coffee and Spice Mills — which eventually became the J.A. Folger & Co. in 1872. Other brands like Maxwell House and Hills Brothers soon flowed suit.

In the 1960s a yearning for “specialty” coffee took hold; PEET’s began offering a variety of coffee in 1966 and a little Seattle company called Starbucks changed it all in 1971. Today the U.S. coffee shop market is a whapping $45.4 billion industry, according to Allegra World Coffee Portal’s 2019 Project Café USA report.

All Recipes has the recipe for Devil’s Food Brownie Cake made with some delicious coffee:

Ingredients:

Cake:

nonstick cooking spray

1 (18-ounce) package fudge brownie mix

1 (15.25-ounce) package devil’s food cake mix

1 ¼ cups cold brewed coffee

1 cup oil

4 large eggs

Ganache:

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 (6 ounce) package semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a fluted tube pan or Bundt pan with nonstick spray. Combine brownie mix, cake mix, cold coffee, oil, and eggs in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Run a table knife around edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool, about 30 minutes. Heat whipping cream for ganache in the microwave until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chocolate chips and stir until melted. Pour ganache over cooled cake.

All Recipes has the recipe for Coffee Butter Frosting to add to a delicious cake:

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon strong brewed coffee

Directions:

Whisk powdered sugar and cocoa powder together in a bowl. Beat butter in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually add powdered sugar mixture, beating well after each addition and scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl occasionally. Add coffee and beat until smooth.

Happy National Coffee Day!