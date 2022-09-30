SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

September brings a return to school, ripening apples along with shorter days and lengthening shadows.

Toward the end of September, the first day of fall officially arrives, but Mother Nature doesn’t always follow the script. However, this year she was paying very close attention to the calendar.

The month started warm and felt summer-like with 80-degree weather on 9 of the first 21 days. On the first day of Fall (September 22nd) it was 75 degrees in the middle of the night but since that point, we failed to hit 70 the rest of the month.

Our coolest weather of the month occurred on the second to last day of the month when we hit 60 degrees for a high, which was followed by the lowest temperature of the month the last morning of the month. On Friday morning, the thermometer dipped to 39 degrees in Syracuse which was the first time Syracuse felt 30 something degrees since May 9th!

Still, even with the cool finish, the month of September ended up nearly a degree above normal. It was the 28th warmest September on record.

Rainfall was not lacking for the month as Syracuse ended up at 4.03” which was almost two thirds of an inch above normal.

The end of the month was particularly wet. On September 19th we had .89” of rain, our wettest day of the month, and six out of the last nine days of the month had measurable rain.

The above normal rain means that as of September 27th, no parts of Central New York had drought conditions.