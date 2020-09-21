September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and children who are sick and suffering can be hard to think about. The reality is that it’s something that more than 11,000 children in the United States will face in 2020.

Doctor Melanie Comito is the head of the Pediatric Oncology Program at Upstate University and she says it’s important to raise awareness, not only this month, but each and every day too.

