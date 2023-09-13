SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Our high of 83 in Syracuse on Tuesday only added to our above average warmth so far this month.

When considering the average temperature for the entire month of September so far through Tuesday—72.4 degrees—we are over 6 degrees above normal.

In other words, if September ended Tuesday, it would be the warmest on record in Syracuse.

The recent warmth got us thinking, how late in the year do we usually experience highs in the 80s?

The average last 80+ degree day of the year in Syracuse is October 1, but can occur much later of course.

The latest 80+ degree high on record took place on November 7, 1938.

Last year, we were just one day shy of that record with a high of 80 on November 6, 2022.

While our temperatures will mostly remain within a few degrees of the average over the next 7 days, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests our odds favoring above average warmth for the following week.

Keep in mind, the average high drops from 71 to 68 degrees during that period.