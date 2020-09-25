Sergeant with Utica Police Department suspended following August incident

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sergeant in the Utica Police Department has been suspended without pay, after using pepper spray and saying inappropriate comments while responding to a 911 call last month.

A statement from the Utica Mayor says, on August 23 Sergeant Samuel Geddes was responding to an argument between two people, one of them eventually yelling vulgar and homophobic slurs at Geddes and throwing a bag of garbage at another officer.

The city says Sergeant Geddes made “inappropriate comments” to a woman and two teenagers. Geddes then went to his patrol car to get pepper spray and sprayed it in the direction of the woman and one of the teenagers, before leaving the scene.

A teenager was treated for exposure to the spray, as a result of the August incident.

According to WUTR in Utica, Sergeant Geddes was also in a fatal officer involved shooting in 2005. In early July of that year, Geddes, then an officer, was called to a situation on Oneida Street in Utica. Over the course of events that night, Officer Geddes shot and killed Walter Washington, a 38-year-old Black man who was at the home of his girlfriend. The girlfriend had originally called police in an attempt to get Washington to leave. An investigation into the 2005 shooting concluded that Washington had what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at Geddes. The gun turned out to be a pellet gun.