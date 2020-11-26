Serious accident involving tractor-trailer on I-690W at I-81N

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies are responding to a serious accident involving a tractor-trailer.
This all happened not long after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at the ramp from I-690 West to I-81 North.
According to 911 dispatchers, someone is trapped in one of the vehicles.
The ramp is currently closed and there is no word on the condition of those involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
