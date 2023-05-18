GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a serious crash along I-690 involving two vehicles right by the ramp to Exit 7 to Solvay and the Fairgrounds.

According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

The crash tied up traffic during the evening rush hour and prompted troopers to close all Westbound lanes which caused backups along I-690.

According to New York State Police Public Information Officer, Jack Keller, a vehicle was heading Eastbound on I-690 when just before the overpass at the Orange lot near the Fairgrounds, it went off the roadway.

It then traveled along the grass and then struck a pick-up truck that was waiting at the intersection between Orange Road and I-690 Exit 7.

That pick-up truck then got spun around when the vehicle hit the back of the truck and then the original vehicle rolled over several times and rested in the grass.

The driver of the vehicle that went off the roadway appears to have suffered a medical event and is in critical condition, according to Keller. The pickup truck driver was transported to Crouse Hospital for a minor head laceration.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.