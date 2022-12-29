A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 at the exit 12 connector to I-81.

According to the Fire Department, four people were transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, including one person by helicopter.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, the Cortland County Sheriff’s department, Homer Police, NYSP, NYS-DOT, Dryden and Groton ambulance services all assisted with the crash.

NewsChannel 9 was told New York State Police is leading the investigation, no details on what caused the crash are being released at this time.

