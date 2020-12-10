Serve Up Something Special This Holiday With Liberty Tabletop

Add something special to your holiday table this month with beautiful flatware that’s not only made in the USA but in Central New York.
Founder and CEO Greg Owens says Liberty Tabletop has been making flatware in Central New York since the early 1800’s.
If you’d like to learn more about Liberty Tabletop and all of their unique designs, visit them online at LibertyTabletop.com or connect with them on social.
