Serve Up Something Special This Holiday With Liberty Tabletop

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Add something special to your holiday table this month with beautiful flatware that’s not only made in the USA but in Central New York.

Founder and CEO Greg Owens says Liberty Tabletop has been making flatware in Central New York since the early 1800’s.

If you’d like to learn more about Liberty Tabletop and all of their unique designs, visit them online at LibertyTabletop.com or connect with them on social.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected