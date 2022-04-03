SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The family of beloved longtime defense attorney, Ed Menkin, has announced his funeral services.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m., at the Temple Adath Yeshurun on Kimber Road in the City of Syracuse.

Visitations will be held just before, at 3 p.m., in the same location. The temple asks people attending wear masks. People can view the service virtually on Adath.org.

Menkin died Thursday at the age of 78 in Naples, Florida after a two-week battle with aggressive leukemia.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9 on Friday, his widow, Laurie, writes:

Our family is deeply appreciative and comforted by the outpouring of love and support from our Syracuse community since the news of Edward’s passing. Edward was 78 and passed away on March 31 in Naples, Florida after a two week struggle with an aggressive form of leukemia. Announcements for a ‘celebration of life’ will be forthcoming.

The longtime attorney is well known for his handling of several high-profile defense cases in the Syracuse area, including the first trial of former Dr. Robert Neulander.

NewsChannel 9 reported Menkin’s death Thursday. His family shared his cause of death Friday. His obituary was published on the Sisskind Funeral Service website Sunday.