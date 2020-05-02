Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Serving up community kindness with pasta and meatballs in Auburn

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sometimes difficult times bring out the best in people, and that saying rang true in Auburn on Saturday.

The Cultural Italian American Organization served up smiles to the tune of about 400 free dishes of pasta and meatballs.

The organization prepared the meals at Saint Francis Church, and from 2-4 p.m. families drove up to get a taste of the community kindness.

“With all of these tribulations and situations that we’ve gone through, people need help, and we’d like to be there and help the best that we can in the community,” Paul Saltarello, Co-chair for the Cultural Italian American Organization in Auburn, said.

Auburn is leading by example, showing people the importance of helping others in the time of need.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected