Serving up community kindness with pasta and meatballs in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sometimes difficult times bring out the best in people, and that saying rang true in Auburn on Saturday.

The Cultural Italian American Organization served up smiles to the tune of about 400 free dishes of pasta and meatballs.

The organization prepared the meals at Saint Francis Church, and from 2-4 p.m. families drove up to get a taste of the community kindness.

“With all of these tribulations and situations that we’ve gone through, people need help, and we’d like to be there and help the best that we can in the community,” Paul Saltarello, Co-chair for the Cultural Italian American Organization in Auburn, said.

Auburn is leading by example, showing people the importance of helping others in the time of need.

More from NewsChannel 9: