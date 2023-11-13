SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of fun events are making their way to Syracuse this year including the cast of Sesame Street!

Sesame Street Live, Say Hello!

Sesame Street Live will be in town on Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

You can find Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more at the Landmark Theater!

“In Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way,” said Ticketmaster.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

Doors open for the performance at 5 p.m. on April 25.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.