‘Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!’ coming to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s invited to the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater for “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!”

The family-friendly show comes to Syracuse on Match 3 and 4 for three shows, all inspired by the Emmy award-winning TV program filled with Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and Elmo!

Tickets start at $15.

