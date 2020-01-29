‘Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!’ coming to Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s invited to the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater for “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” 

The family-friendly show comes to Syracuse on Match 3 and 4 for three shows, all inspired by the Emmy award-winning TV program filled with Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and Elmo!

Tickets start at $15.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected