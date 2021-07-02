Set sail safely this holiday weekend with these boating tips

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many Central New Yorkers are gearing up to spend time on the water this weekend.

There will also be a lot of boating newcomers, after boat sales skyrocketed in the last year.

Dave white with Sea Grant spends most of his time educating everybody about how to stay safe on the water.

According to White, it starts before leaving the boat launch.

“It’s just like getting ready to go on a road trip you got the snacks, you got the water you have all the gear you want to have on board and that’s just going to make it a great trip you’re not going to have to worry about it and you’re prepared if something does go wrong,” White said.

The most important items you need before heading out on the water are life jackets for everybody on board. It could be something as simple as inflatable life jackets that you can find at your local boating store.

Whitew said it’s also important to have a whistle attached to them or some kind of sound-producing device to call for help in an emergency. He also said boaters should always keep their eyes on the sky.

“It’s really watching for the wind, if you start to feel that wind picking up, depending on what body of water you’re on because it’s really going to start that wave action and depending on the size of the boat you’re on you make it into an unsafe situation.” Dave White

“Ninety percent of the time it doesn’t go wrong, so plan for the 10 percent and enjoy the 90 percent while you’re out on these great waterways,” said White.

To learn more about boating safety or to sign up for boating safety courses, visit New York State Parks and Recreation’s Safety Courses web page.