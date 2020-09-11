Setting off sky lanterns may hurt zoo animals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you want to do your part to keep the animals healthy, don’t see off sky lanterns.

In August, zoo staff found burned lanterns in trees, exhibits, pools and on pathways.

They got lucky that nothing was damaged and no animals were hurt.

While festive and beautiful, the best thing to do would be to avoid lighting these sky lanterns off.

Sky lanterns are illegal in New York unless they are anchored to the ground.