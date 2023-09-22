UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Utica Police have provided an update in the investigation into the shooting after the Utica Proctor football game on Saturday, September 9.

Shots were fired during an altercation after the game, which sent a security guard to the hospital. The guard has since been released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Police said that at least one person was also in possession of a knife during the fight. According to police, the 17-year-old juvenile male who allegedly fired the shots has since been identified and arrested. He will be charged as an adult.

In addition to those charges, seven other juveniles have been charged by the Utica Police Department’s Juvenile Aid Unit in connection with the fight, including the person in possession of the knife. All seven individuals were charged with second-degree Rioting, a class A misdemeanor. The person found to be in possession of the knife has also been charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, also a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation, and other charges may be levied.