SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 16 through 22.

Seven food services failed their inspections:

Denny’s – 103 Elwood Davis Road, North Syracuse

– 103 Elwood Davis Road, North Syracuse Denny’s – 7873 Brewerton Road, Cicero

– 7873 Brewerton Road, Cicero Don Juan Cafe – 820 Wolf Street, Syracuse

– 820 Wolf Street, Syracuse Jamaka Flavor – 415 East Washington Street, Syracuse

– 415 East Washington Street, Syracuse Knoxie’s Pub – 7088 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Lafayette

– 7088 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Lafayette Robbie T’s Pizza – 4625 North Street, Jamesville

– 4625 North Street, Jamesville Sonic Drive-in – 3808 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Denny’s in North Syracuse

Denny’s had five violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found the cold holding unit, which includes countertop and lower cooler operation, was not operating in order to keep TCS (potentially hazardous) foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required. The following foods were found at these temperatures: Pico 54 degrees Fahrenheit, vanilla creme 52 degrees Fahrenheit, and french toast dip made with pasteurized eggs 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Several pancake mixes made from powdered products were also found at 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit and moved to the walk-in cooler. Additionally, ground beef sliders were found at 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit and moved to the walk-in cooler. The pico, vanilla creme and french toast dip were voluntarily discarded and repair service was scheduled.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior of the cook line equipment and control panels weren’t clean and had greasy food soils. The shelving between the stacked equipment on the cook line also wasn’t clean and some cooler door and drawer gaskets weren’t clean.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that wall areas in the cook line alley weren’t clean.

Denny’s in Cicero

Denny’s had nine violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources

The inspector found the sanitizer bucket was stored on the cookline counter with clean dishes, a covered pan of bacon and vinyl gloves. This was corrected and the sanitizer bucket was removed to remote lower shelving.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the reach in cooler glass door in the wait aisle was not operating in order to keep TCS (potentially hazardous ) foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required.

The following foods were found at temperatures between 54-57 degrees Fahrenheit for an undetermined amount of time:

Four gallons of white milk

One gallon chocolate milk

1/2 gallon apple juice

10 ounces tomato juice

Eight and 1/2 cans whipped cream

Four tubes of cream cheese icing

Three and 1/2 quarts vanilla yogurt beverage mix

Three and 1/2 quarts mango smoothie mix

One container lemonade mix

One container orange juice mix

One gallon chocolate syrup

One gallon vanilla syrup

This was corrected and all the products were voluntarily discarded and the cooler was taken out of service and professional repair service called.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found the ice cream scoops stored in the heated conservewell without adequate hot water to cover them. This was corrected and hot water was added.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found some mildew on the bottom edge of the ice machines’ ice slide.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found standing water in the bottom shelf of the cook line flip top cooler.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted the sprinkler room door lacked sweep at the bottom, leaving an access point for insects and rodents.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors under the cookline equipment weren’t clean and had soil and debris.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor fan on the cookline had dusty soil and the air filters on the ice machine were accumulated with dusty soil.

This violation was found two times.

Don Juan Cafe

Don Juan Cafe had eight violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the walk-in cooler was not operating in order to keep TCS (potentially hazardous) foods at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below as required. The following foods were found at these temperatures; approximately 65 lbs of pork roasts and pork spare ribs at 49-50 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler also had an ambient temperature of 52 degrees Fahrenheit. It was determined that the meat had been delivered about one and one half hours ago and was cold. This was corrected and the meat was moved to a freezer and a reach in cooler. Professional repair service was also called for the walk-in cooler.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a yellow poly cutting board that had food staining on it.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found a dirty wiping cloth was stored on the prep table and not stored in the sanitizer following use.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the dish drainer and drainboard weren’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the control panel of the stove wasn’t clean and had food soil on it. The interior of the reach in cooler also wasn’t clean.

This violation was found two times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector noted that there was no hot water available and the the establishment was operating. Employees also reported that there hasn’t been hot water since July 15.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found large sections of the laminate flooring had come off and the floor was damaged.

Jamaka Flavor

Jamaka Flavor had 12 violations, two in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources

The inspector found mold growth on several peppers stored in the bottom drawer of the refrigerator. This was corrected and the peppers were discarded.

Critical violation: Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods

The inspector found cooked cabbage and beef empanada measured at 107 degrees Fahrenheit in the hot holding counter unit. This was corrected and the food items were voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted thermometers were missing from the reach in coolers.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the oven and stove top weren’t clean and had an accumulation of food debris and grease as well as the shelving in the kitchen which had an accumulation of food debris. The bottom interior of the refrigerator also wasn’t clean as well as the bottom interior of the freezer.

This violation was found four times.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop sink was cracked and inaccessible in the mop closet.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector noted that there were ants on the floor under the three bay sink in the kitchen and flies were present in the kitchen facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor around the stove wasn’t clean and the floor in the service area room was in poor repair with broken floor tiles. There was also condensate water flowing across the floor from the refrigerator.

This violation was found two times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the light shield in the kitchen over the stove was damaged.

Knoxie’s Pub

Knoxie’s Pub had two violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the large, three door, stainless steel reach-in cooler wasn’t working properly at time of inspection and not able to maintain potentially hazardous (TCS) foods at/below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

This included the following foods stored in the reach-in cooler:

Precooked chicken wings (approx. 20 wings) at 52.3 degrees Fahrenheit

Raw chicken wings (2 containers, 75-80 wings) at 53.0 degrees Fahrenheit and 54.6 degrees Fahrenheit

Single serving blue cheese dressing cups (approx. 25 cups) at 50.6 degrees Fahrenheit,

Single serving ranch dressing cups (approx. 40 cups) at 50.0 degrees Fahrenheit

Tarter sauce at 50.0 degrees Fahrenheit

Cooked fresh cut potato fries (partial fish tub) at 54.2 degrees Fahrenheit

All listed foods were discarded.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor under the fryer wasn’t clean.

Robbie T’s Pizza

Robbie T’s Pizza had six violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector noted the large, upright, two-door stainless steel reach-in cooler was not working properly and not able to maintain potentially hazardous (TCS) foods at/below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during cold storage.

This included the following foods stored in the reach-in cooler:

Precooked meatballs at 49.5 degrees Fahrenheit (5 lb bag)

Containers of ricotta cheese at 48.3 degrees Fahrenheit – 53.1 degrees Fahrenheit (12 – 3 lb containers)

Feta cheese at 51.3 degrees Fahrenheit (partial bag, 2.5 lbs)

Deli turkey (whole, round) at 46.7 degrees Fahrenheit

Precooked pulled pork at 47.6 degrees Fahrenheit – 56.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 1/2 – 5 lb containers)

Container of cooked chicken (cut pieces) at 52.1 degrees Fahrenheit (1-2 lbs)

Ranch dressing cups at 53.1 degrees Fahrenheit – 55.3 degrees Fahrenheit (approx. 40 single serving cups)

Blue cheese dressing cups at 55.3 degrees Fahrenheit – 55.9 degrees Fahrenheit (approx. 50 single serving cups)

Precooked chicken breasts at 62.0 degrees Fahrenheit (2 lb bag)

All foods were discarded at the time of inspection.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted some containers of oil were stored on the floor in the rear storage area.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the food storage shelving in the large upright reach-in cooler wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the exterior surfaces of the fryer units and table top grill unit weren’t clean. The exterior surfaces of two upright reach-in freezers, a dough mixer, dough storage tins and food storage shelving across from the three-bay sink all weren’t clean as well.

Improper garbage and rubbish disposal: The inspector noted the exterior of the grease receptacle outside had significant grease residue and wasn’t clean at the time of

inspection. The dumpster door was also noted open at the time of inspection.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floors under, around and behind the kitchen equipment weren’t clean. Floor surfaces under and

behind the cook line equipment were also noted with debris and weren’t clean at the time of inspection. Some wall surfaces also were noted not clean near preparation areas.

Sonic Drive-in

Sonic Drive-in had 11 violations, one in critical condition.

Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

The inspector found approximately one and one half large pans of hot dogs and one pound of raw bacon in the lower portion of a two door upright cooler at 49-51 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the manager, the hot dogs were put into the cooler that morning and the bacon had been there. The ambient temperature in the lower portion of the cooler was 48-49 degrees Fahrenheit. In the upper portion, the temperature was 39-40 degrees Fahrenheit. This was corrected and the hot dogs and bacon were voluntarily discarded.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found a box of mini M&M’s found in the rear storage area not covered. This was corrected and a plastic rolled closed.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found paper food wrapping material lining on the upper shelf of the upright two door cooler surfaces wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the frozen dessert station wasn’t clean.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that most shelving throughout wasn’t clean, including the expo/heated food station. The interior of the walk-in freezer was also noted with heavy frost and poorly fitting door and the exterior of the two door upright cooler and two door upright freezer weren’t clean and had greasy food soil. The interior and exterior of clear plastic tubs holding various clean utensils and pan lids also contained greasy food soil and the top and interior portion of the fry holding unit wasn’t clean and had greasy food soil.

This violation was found five times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted the floor areas under most equipment and under racks in the walk-in cooler weren’t clean and had food soil, debris and dropped/loose food items.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted several floor fans weren’t clean and had accumulated food soil.

Many locations passed their inspections between July 16 through 22.

You can see the entire list below.