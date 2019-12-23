Seven year old’s dream of becoming a sheriff’s deputy comes true

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not just something he wanted to be when he grew up, it’s a Christmas wish he was hoping for right now.

For seven-year-old Jay, who has autism, his wish of becoming a sheriff’s deputy came true on Monday.

His mom reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office asking if there was any way they could make their boy’s Christmas dream come true.

“We’re all parents here, and we know the impact of positive interaction with law enforcement and this child has such a strong desire and love for our profession,” Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy, Kamilla Peck, said.

Jay got a badge, a uniform, lots of swag, and is now an honorary Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy!

